Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are giving off major couple goals with their recent outing.

Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, appeared in great spirits while on a stroll in New York City on Friday, March 1. The couple smiled and held hands on their way to dinner. Shue went for a casual look with jeans and a black jacket, while Fiebig opted for a black trench coat and leather boots.

Shue and Fiebig have largely stayed out of the spotlight since news of their romance broke late last year. The pair previously made headlines when their respective now-former spouses Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were photographed getting cozy outside of the office in November 2022.

That same month, Holmes, 46, filed for divorce from Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage. Robach, 51, also ended her marriage to Shue, whom she married in 2010. Holmes and Robach, who worked alongside each other as cohosts at GMA3: What You Need to Know, were axed by ABC two months after the photos of them surfaced.

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline Former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a […]

Holmes and Robach broke their silence about the scandal one year later.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said in the debut episode of his and Robach’s “Amy and T.J.” podcast in December 2023.

Robach, meanwhile, claimed that her marriage to Shue was over before she started dating Holmes.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she shared at the time. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

Related: T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship: The Way They Were T.J. Holmes quickly found love with Marilee Fiebig after he split from first wife Amy Ferson in 2007 — but in November 2022, he raised eyebrows when he was seen getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. The GMA 3: What You Need to Know anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, with Ferson, married […]

Us confirmed Shue and Fiebig’s romance that same month when a source shared that the duo were “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”

Holmes and Robach have since used their platform to occasionally throw shade at their former marriages. In January, Holmes had a pointed message that seemingly referenced the news of Shue and Fiebig’s romance.

“Tabloid stories aren’t reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year,” Holmes said on their podcast before Robach added, “That’s a good one and very true.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

More recently, Robach answered a question from Holmes about what reasons she would give someone to “stay or not stay” in a relationship.

Related: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had a seemingly wholesome marriage before she was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010, two years after her divorce from Tim McIntosh. The former couple, who were married from 1996 until 2008, welcomed daughters Ava (born in 2002) and […]

“You stay in a relationship and it is worth fighting for if you have mutual respect. I do believe that love becomes a choice. It is not always just this feeling. It is cyclical. It comes and goes,” Robach, who was also previously married to Tim McIntosh until 2009, explained. “Find someone who you respect and like and are friends with. If you can go through life laughing with someone — even if you are angry at them — if you have that mutual respect, you stay.”

Robach admitted it can be “tough” to end a relationship, adding, “I think it really comes down to when you lose respect for someone. I don’t know that you can get it back. And if you don’t like doing basic things with them, those are big red flags. But respect would be No. 1. When you lose respect, I think it is really hard to stay in a marriage.”