Amy Robach candidly discussed her views on relationships after her divorce from Andrew Shue — and shared the main reason she would end a romance.

During the Tuesday, February 13, episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast, T.J. Holmes asked Robach, 51, what reasons she would give someone to “stay or not stay” in a relationship.

“You stay in a relationship and it is worth fighting for if you have mutual respect,” Robach shared. “I do believe that love becomes a choice. It is not always just this feeling. It is cyclical. It comes and goes.”

Robach, who recently went through a divorce from Shue, 56, reflected on the main reason to remain with a partner, saying it’s important to “find someone who you respect and like and are friends with” at the end of the day. “If you can go through life laughing with someone — even if you are angry at them — if you have that mutual respect, you stay,” she added.

Robach admitted it can be “tough” to end a relationship.

“I think it really comes down to when you lose respect for someone. I don’t know that you can get it back,” she explained. “And if you don’t like doing basic things with them, those are big red flags. But respect would be No. 1. When you lose respect, I think it is really hard to stay in a marriage.”

Before going public with Holmes, 46, after their scandal, Robach was married to Shue for more than a decade. Holmes, meanwhile, parted ways with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig after photos surfaced in November 2022 of him getting cozy with Robach outside of the office.

Robach was also previously married to Tim McIntosh until 2009. The former couple share daughters Ava and Annalise.

During Tuesday’s episode, Robach noted she wouldn’t rule out walking down the aisle again.

“[For a third wedding, I would want] justice of the peace. Vegas,” she said. “I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering. And I would absolutely run off and elope somewhere. I think that’s probably, if I had to pick, I’d pick eloping and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away.”

Holmes playfully poked fun at Robach’s ideas, asking, “Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas? I thought only Elvis did them. That’s where you want to have it. … Running to Fiji, OK. You really want to get away. Alright.”

Regardless of the location, Robach made it clear that she wants “a partner for life.”

“That idea of sacrifice, that idea of giving instead of getting, I love that. And it enhances your life to have a partner,” she added. “I mean, there’s nothing I want more, I think, than that.”