Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have taken their relationship courtside.

Robach, 51, and Holmes, 46, stepped out at the New York Knicks’ home game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, February 24. The couple cuddled courtside as they watched the game, which the Celtics won 116-102.

Robach opted for a chic ivory blazer, while Holmes wore a black leather jacket.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors found love after their respective splits from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. Their relationship first made headlines in November 2022 when Robach and Holmes were spotted looking cozy outside of the office. While they each asserted that they were separated at the time, their divorces were not publicly known.

The news cycle prompted a scandal for ABC, who pulled them from the daily broadcasts. Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially “out” at the network. They have been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Robach and Holmes have since settled their respective divorce proceedings and launched a joint eponymous podcast.

“[I] loved you for a long time. I have been in love with you in this way — I’m thinking in my mind when did I know that I was in trouble,” Holmes quipped during a February episode of their iHeartRadio podcast. “When did I think, ‘Oh, this needs to be addressed?’ I can’t pinpoint.”

He continued, “It was post-pandemic. … It was early 2022. We didn’t start talking about it until much later. But when I thought there was an issue for me was 2022. Going into spring 2022.”

Robach and Holmes each have blended families who needed to adjust to the changing dynamics. Robach shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and was stepmother to Shue’s three sons. Holmes, for his part, shares Brianna and Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson and Sabine with Fiebig.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families, and we thought we had time,” Robach said on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast in December 2023. “And we thought we had a right to privacy. And maybe that was foolish and silly.”

Holmes then explained how he told Sabine about his evolving relationship with Robach.

“My daughter, I mean, she’s 10, I was still trying to get her adjusted to her new reality of her parents not being together. And I’d been working on that for the past three, four months,” he said at the time. “So I didn’t want to spring on her that early, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, you know that Amy Robach, who you’ve known since you were 1? … Well, I’m dating her now.’”