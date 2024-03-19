T.J. Holmes is shining a light on the mental health struggles he faced in private for many years.

“I’ve talked in some ways just on the surface about what I’ve dealt with regarding mental health,” Holmes, 46, said on the Tuesday, March 19 episode, of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “In 2015, I was diagnosed with moderately severe depression and I didn’t do anything about it. I didn’t change any of my habits. I didn’t go on an antidepressant. I didn’t go to therapy. I didn’t do anything for about four plus years.”

According to Holmes, his GMA3: What You Need to Know coworker-turned-girlfriend, Amy Robach, had a front-row seat to the struggles he faced.

“I just let it fester, and you were a witness to, like, a four-year deterioration of mine,” he said. “And you didn’t even realize what was going on.”

Robach, 51, joined ABC News in 2012 just two years before Holmes became a member of the network. The pair went on to coanchor the GMA3 block of Good Morning America but were suspended in December 2022 after the revelation of their off-camera relationship surfaced.

While the couple had not violated any company policy, ABC News felt their relationship had become “an internal and external disruption,” ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers. The two anchors were officially terminated in January 2023.

While viewers may not have seen Holmes’ mental health struggles onscreen, Robach knew when her friend was suffering.

“I was worried about you,” she said on their iHeartRadio podcast. “You don’t have a poker face. When you are upset or sad or whatever, it is palpable. It’s all over. It’s not just your face. It’s your body. It’s how you carry yourself. Everything changes and shifts.”

Despite witnessing a change in Holmes, Robach believed it was up to him to take charge and do something about his life.

“You want to help, and I tried, but at the end of the day, it’s you who has to pull yourself up,” she explained. “You are the one who has to figure out how to shift and change. Whether it’s with a prescription or if it’s through a therapist or it’s through friends.”

Holmes said he’s in a much better place after addressing his struggles head-on through professionals and regular exercise. The side effects to running, Holmes said, are “all good.”

This past weekend, he joined Robach in running the New York Road Runners’ United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.

“When I finally started addressing it, it was almost too late,” Holmes shared. “I used to know how many miles it took to walk from downtown to the ABC offices because I spent nights literally on the streets of New York. I’ve spent nights sleeping and sitting on a bench in midtown. I’ve spent nights just walking up and down just because I didn’t want to be home and I didn’t have it together.”