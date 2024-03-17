Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes crossed yet another race off their list.

The couple were all smiles after completing New York Road Runners’ United Airlines New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, March 17. Robach, 51, sported a gray half-zip long-sleeve jacket with black leggings and a pair of sunglasses while Holmes, 46, opted for an all-white ensemble.

Ahead of the race, Robach shared a selfie with Holmes via Instagram Story, writing, “Let’s do this!!!” Holmes also posted a running selfie via his Instagram Story, along with another snap of the mile 9 marker.

The race comes on the heels of Robach and Holmes competing in the New York City marathon together in November 2023. They both started at 9:10 a.m. and finished the 26.2-mile course 4 hours and 14 minutes later at 1:25 p.m.

Robach and Holmes previously ran together even before news broke of their relationship. In November 2022, the couple participated in the New York City Marathon.

“4 marathons … 2 in the last 4 weeks … NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone!” Robach said via Instagram at the time alongside pics of the pair finishing the race with pals. “I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on … there’s no greater city in the world!!”

Later that month, the former GMA3 costars sparked dating rumors when they were seen getting cozy outside of the office. In December 2022, the pair were placed on hiatus from Good Morning America’s third hour. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes had exited the ABC morning show.

When their romance made headlines, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig and Robach ended her marriage to Andrew Shue.

Despite remaining tight-lipped about their love life, Holmes and Robach clarified how their relationship began during a December 2023 episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said.

Robach also claimed that her marriage to Shue, 57, had ended before she was romantically involved with Holmes. “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she shared. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

That same month, multiple outlets reported that Robach and Holmes’ former spouses were dating each other, with a source exclusively telling Us at the time that Shue and Fiebig’s “feelings for each other are genuine.”

Shue and Fiebig, 46, were later spotted together at John F. Kennedy International Airport in January 2024.