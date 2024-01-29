Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were focused on each other shortly before their former spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig were spotted heading on a trip.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, were photographed walking arm-in-arm through the streets of New York City on Friday, January 26. Robach wore a long jacket over a pink sweater and jeans, with Holmes opting for a plaid jacket, black pants and a scarf.

One day later, the couple’s former spouses Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, were seen together in a rare public appearance. The twosome prepared for a getaway at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, January 27, with their suitcases in hand.

Shue and Fiebig were previously spotted leaving the Big Apple together in December 2023 when they packed up the actor’s car before driving off for the weekend. Earlier that month, multiple outlets reported that the pair are dating in the aftermath of Robach and Holmes’ cheating scandal.

Holmes and Robach, who spent years working together as coanchors on GMA3, were caught getting cozy outside of the office in November 2022. Shue remained largely tight-lipped about the affair at the time, but he wiped all traces of Robach from his social media feeds. Fiebig, meanwhile, released a statement about the end of her marriage after Holmes filed for divorce.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in a statement in January 2023, noting that the former couple hoped “to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.” (Us confirmed in October 2023 that Holmes and Fiebig reached a divorce settlement, while Robach and Shue were declared legally single several months prior.)

In January 2023, ABC officially announced Holmes and Robach’s exits from the daytime show. The couple have since started a podcast and attempted to offer more details about the timeline of their relationship.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes claimed on a December 2023 episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast.

Robach, meanwhile, stood by her romance with Holmes, adding, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces. We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

While neither Robach nor Holmes have directly addressed their exes’ relationship status, a source exclusively told Us last month that Shue and Fiebig are “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”

Podcast listeners were convinced Holmes made a subtle reference to the situation earlier this month. “Tabloid stories aren’t reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year,” he said before Robach added, “That’s a good one and very true.”