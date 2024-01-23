Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship isn’t perfect, but unlike the average couple, they have a public platform to address their issues.

During the Tuesday, January 23, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, Holmes, 46, asked Robach, 50, to have a conversation in their apartment following a disagreement. Robach admitted that she’s experiencing new challenges when it comes to mixing their personal and professional lives.

“I have always been fully confident in our ability to work together on television or in any broadcast capacity. What I haven’t done as much in my career is be responsible for content, booking, ratings and the pressure of all of that has consumed both of us,” she explained. “We have always been able to work together and enjoy that profusely and then enjoy our free time. But in the last few days, we were spending hours and hours side by side working on things.”

Robach said the way she and Holmes each approach their tasks contributed to the problem, adding, “We work differently. … What we have ended up doing is sitting in silence for hours next to each other and it is exhausting.”

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline Former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a […]

The conversation took an emotional turn when Robach started to cry about the distance between them.

“I felt extremely disconnected from you, and I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation and communication,” she noted, claiming Holmes has been “emotionally removed” from their relationship. “The last few days, I felt disconnected from you.”

Holmes attempted to understand Robach’s perspective, explaining his decision to record their talk. He confessed to feeling “like a fraud” for not showing listeners how the pair address the obstacles in their romance.

After Holmes asked whether Robach felt “pressure” about dating in the public eye, she clarified that her concerns were mostly about their careers. “I don’t feel the pressure from the public to stay with you,” she shared. “But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us.”

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Candid Quotes About Each Other Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes initially connected after they were tapped to headline GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2020. “I had done segments over the years with Dr. [Jennifer] Ashton, who I would always seek out to ask for her expertise. We were collaborating almost every day before being on TV together,” Holmes […]

The former GMA3 coanchors made headlines with their relationship in November 2022 after they were caught getting cozy outside of the office while they were still married to other people. Robach subsequently went through a divorce from Andrew Shue after more than a decade of marriage, and Holmes ended his marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

The couple were subsequently taken off the air as ABC began an investigation before their exits were officially announced in January 2023. Despite the backlash surrounding their romance, Robach made it clear she stood by Holmes.

“I know that I know you well enough and I’ve spent enough time with you and I knew how I felt,” she continued on Tuesday. “And love sometimes is a choice, when it’s hard, it’s not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you.”

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

Holmes, for his part, spent most of the podcast allowing Robach to voice her concerns. He admitted he didn’t always understand why she was worried about their future since he was so confident about their connection, but Robach noted she sometimes struggles to address the root of her anxiety.

“We’ve always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing,” she said. “That pressure is a lot.”

Robach also weighed the possibility of her relationship with Holmes not working out down the line, adding, “I would be devastated, just personally, because I want to be with you and I chose you.”