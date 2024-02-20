Amy Schumer candidly shared why she thinks she’s an easy target for trolls.

“I think they’re mad that I’m not thinner, I think they’re mad I’m not prettier, and that I still feel like I have a right to speak. And I think that they don’t want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?” Schumer, 42, said during the Tuesday, February 20, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

Schumer added that she thinks “people feel very comfortable s—tting” on her, noting, “There’s a lot of passion out there for me.”

“I could focus on that, and it doesn’t feel good when the whole internet’s mad at you,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. It does not feel good and I don’t wish that on anyone if they don’t deserve it.”

When asked whether she’s developed a “thick skin,” Schumer replied, “It’s been a long time people have been coming for me.”

Schumer has frequently made headlines over the years for her comedy and her social media activity. In her Netflix special Emergency Contact, which dropped in June 2023, she poked fun at Hilaria Baldwin for her “Von Trapp amount” of kids and accusing her of being a “sociopath” for allegedly appropriating Spanish culture. (Hilaria, 40, shares seven children with husband Alec Baldwin: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Illaria, 16 months. He’s also a father to daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

Later that month, Hilaria seemingly replied to Schumer’s comments in an interview with Romper, saying, “It is a ridiculous thing to be cruel to another person.”

Schumer came under fire again in September 2023 for seemingly mocking the way Nicole Kidman sat at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in a since-deleted Instagram post. She clarified her joke in a statement amid the backlash.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits,” Schumer wrote via Instagram at the time. “I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

In the caption of her apology, Schumer addressed the widespread coverage of her initial post. “I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?” she wrote. “To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize.”

She continued, “It wasn’t even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape. But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans [sic] pose was not human like. Breathe y’all.”

Schumer concluded her message by writing, “To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss[ip]. Have a good weekend.”