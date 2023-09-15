Amy Schumer is clarifying the meaning behind her since-deleted Instagram post about Nicole Kidman’s appearance while attending the 2023 US Open.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits,” Schumer, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 15. “I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

Earlier this week, the Inside Amy Schumer star deleted an Instagram post featuring a snap of Kidman, 56, holding her hand under her chin and looking focused while watching the tennis tournament’s Saturday, September 9, Women’s Final match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. “This how human sit,” Schumer captioned the photo.

In the caption of her Friday apology, Schumer addressed the media coverage her initial upload garnered. “I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?” she wrote. “To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize.”

She continued: “It wasn’t even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape. But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans [sic] pose was not human like. Breathe y’all.”

Schumer ended her message by writing, “To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss[ip]. Have a good weekend.”

Following her original post, several fans took to social media to criticize the Life & Beth actress. “Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror.”

Not long after, Schumer reportedly issued a fake apology via Instagram. “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” reads a screenshot of the since-deleted post shared by Pop Crave via X (formerly known as Twitter). “I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal.”

The apology poked fun at the letters of support Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote for their former That ‘70s Show costar Danny Masterson during his sexual assault trial. Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this month after being found guilty on two counts of rape in May.

In the letters, Kutcher praised Masterson for being a “role model” and a good father, while Kunis vouched for the actor’s “exceptional character” and work promoting a “drug-free lifestyle.”

The couple later apologized for expressing their support via an Instagram video. “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher, 45, stated, to which Kunis, 40 added, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so in the future.”