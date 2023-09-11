Amy Schumer is under fire for her social media jabs at Nicole Kidman.

“This how human sit,” Schumer, 42, captioned a since-deleted snap of Kidman, 56, attending the U.S. Open over the weekend, Us Weekly can confirm. The photo featured Kidman holding her hand under her chin with a focused expression on her face at the tournament’s Women’s Final match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, September 9.

Schumer — who attended the U.S. Open with her husband, Chris Fischer, on Friday, September 8 — subsequently deleted the post following backlash from her followers. “Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now,” one fan commented, according to Page Six, while another wrote, “Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror.”

In response to the criticism, Schumer reportedly returned to Instagram to issue a fake apology. “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” she wrote in a screenshot of the since-deleted post captured by Pop Crave via X (formerly known as Twitter). “I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal.”

The alleged statement is poking fun at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who were criticized for penning letters of support for their former That ‘70s Show costar Danny Masterson. Masteron was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, September 7, after being convicted of two counts of rape.

In their letters, Kutcher called Masterson a “role model” and a good father, while Kunis advocated for the actor’s “exceptional character” and praised him for promoting a “drug-free lifestyle.”

The couple — who wed in 2015 — later apologized for “the pain that has been caused by the character letters” in an Instagram video on Saturday, September 9. “We support victims,” Kunis stated. “We have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so in the future.”

In another since-deleted post from Schumer, she used a funny photo of herself watching the U.S. Open to share her thoughts on the 2023 Venice Film Festival. “Me watching @sagaftra actors do press at Venice,” she captioned the post, Us can confirm.

Celebs such as Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Jacob Elordi and Mads Mikkelsen have been allowed to promote their movies at the annual film festival due to an Interim Agreement put in place by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) amid the ongoing strike against Hollywood studios.