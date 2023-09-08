Several of Danny Masterson’s friends and family supported him amid his sexual assault retrial — including his former That ‘70s Show costars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The couple were among several celebrities, friends and family members who reportedly penned letters to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ahead of Masterson’s Thursday, September 7, sentencing. Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after being convicted of two counts of rape.

“As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me,” Kutcher, 45, wrote in his letter of support, obtained by The Underground Bunker, which specializes in news about Scientology, on Friday, September 8. “Over [a] 25-year relationship I don’t ever recall him lying to me. He’s taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward.

He went on to call Masterson a “role model,” noting that he did not fall “into the typical Hollywood life of drugs” and writing that Masterson was a big advocate for supporting firefighters affected by the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Related: What Has the 'That '70s Show' Cast Said About Danny Masterson Allegations? All eyes were back on the cast of That ‘70s Show — and Danny Masterson — when Netflix released the sequel series, That ‘90s Show, featuring appearances by Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama. Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on the comedy series, which ran on Fox from 1998 to […]

Kutcher also stated that Masterson “set a standard of being a hands-on dad.” (Masterton and his wife, Bijou Phillips, share a daughter, Fianna, 9.)

“I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing,” Kutcher concluded. “I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself.”

Related: Danny Masterson's Sexual Assault Allegations and Trial: What to Know Danny Masterson made headlines in 2017 when he was first accused of sexual assault. He has since pleaded not guilty after being charged in June 2020 with allegedly raping three women. Four women claimed in March 2017 that the That ‘70s Show alum sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. A fifth woman came forward […]

Kunis, who shares two kids with Kutcher, vouched for Masterson’s alleged “exceptional character” in her own letter of support. “Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me,” she wrote. “His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally.”

Also highlighting his promotion of a “drug-free lifestyle” and “extraordinary” parenting skills, Kunis said Masterson “has had a transformative impact on my life, instilling in me a sense of self-belief and encouraging me to aim for greatness, but all while maintaining a sense of humility.”

Fellow That ‘70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith also penned support letters for Masterson, along with Phillips, 43, retired NYPD Lieutenant Steven Mona, The Ranch writer and creator Jim Patterson, Masterson’s siblings and more.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kunis and Kutcher — who wed in 2015 — starred alongside Masterson That ‘70s Show from 1998 to 2006. In 2017, Masterson was accused of sexual assault by multiple women during his time on the sitcom in the early 2000s. Following the allegations, which he denied at the time, he was written off his and Kutcher’s Netflix series The Ranch.

He was arrested in June 2020 and charged with three counts of rape, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was released after posting a $3.3 million bail bond. Following a mistrial in November 2022, Masterson’s retrial began in April. He was found guilty in May.