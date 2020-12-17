Bachelor Nation is determined to find out who Andi Dorfman is handing out her roses to in 2020. The season 10 Bachelorette sparked speculation that she was off the market by sharing — and subsequently deleting — a steamy snap from Cabo.

“No filters allowed in Cabo,” the 33-year-old reality TV personality originally captioned a photo of her backside in between a man’s legs on the beach on Wednesday, December 16.

After fans flooded the comments section with questions about her dating life, Dorfman deleted the snap and cropped the man out.

“Now I look topless lol,” she captioned the new upload in her “Out of Office” hat and bathing suit.

While Dorfman originally included the hashtag, “#lessonlearned,” she later changed the caption for the third time, writing, “#outofoffice” and #cropped.”

Social media users weren’t ready to give up, however, with OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter even asking for details.

“Wait?!! Where did your friend go?! 😉,” Sutter quipped in the comments section.

Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe added, “BRING BACK THEM LEGS.”

As hundreds of social media users left comments about Dorfman’s decision to crop the snap, one fan took to TikTok to investigate further.

“Reality Steve last night said there is a new Bachelor Nation couple that will make everyone happy,” TikToker sheslee123 began. “Michael Garofola was on Desiree’s season [of The Bachelorette], season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and [Bachelor] Winter Games.”

The user went on to share Instagram photos of Dorfman and Garofola, 40, in Sedona, Arizona, days apart from each other in November and a screenshot of the It’s Not Okay author “liking” his most recent post.

Dorfman, who competed on season 18 of The Bachelor, was previously engaged to Josh Murray. The twosome got engaged during the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015 but split six months later. The former attorney recently opened up to Us Weekly about going on a double date for charity with season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

“We are hoping for just some nice guys,” Dorfman said of their charitable venture with St. Jude Children’s Hospital. “Becca and I have been joking that it’d be pretty funny if one of them happened to be a future husband!”