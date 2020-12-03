The start of a fairytale love story? Andi Dorfman and Becca Kufrin are still searching for The One — and they’re open to meeting their Prince Charmings in the name of charity.

The Bachelorette alums are auctioning off a double date night with them in Los Angeles benefitting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Dorfman, 33, exclusively tells Us Weekly that they’re excited to contribute to a good cause.

“Becca and I are so happy to be able to support St. Jude’s Research Hospital,” the season 10 Bachelorette said. “This cause is great because it helps to find a cure for children with cancer which affects so many around this country and this world.”

Dorfman added, “I am super anxious to go on the date but also excited because Becca and I will be together and at the end of the day, this is all for a great cause.”

The former attorney and Kufrin, 30, are also planning to have some fun on their dates with the lucky winners.

“We are hoping for just some nice guys,” Dorfman said. “Becca and I have been joking that it’d be pretty funny if one of them happened to be a future husband!”

The outing will be a big milestone for Kufrin, who confirmed in September that she called off her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen.

“I can’t speak for Andi, but for me personally,I haven’t actually dated since my breakup,” the Bachelor alum told Us. “So, this is technically the first date I’ll be going on and it’s kind of public and with a complete stranger — so yes, I am a bit anxious. Thank goodness I’ll have Andi by my side.”

Kufrin was introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 22 of The Bachelor, where she competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affections. The former race car driver, 39, proposed to her but later dumped her to reunite with runner-up Lauren Burnham, whom he married in 2019. Kufrin went on to lead season 14 of The Bachelorette, where she became engaged to Yrigoyen, 31. The pair were together for two years before going their separate ways. In September, the Minnesota native announced the end of their two-year relationship.

Dorfman, for her part, was introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2014 as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ Bachelor season. The Georgia native pulled herself out of the competition and then became the Bachelorette. Dorfman got engaged to Josh Murray at the end of the reality show, but the pair split in January 2015.

Although Dorfman’s love life is still up in the air, her career is moving full speed ahead. The former ABC personality recently announced that her running app, Andorfins, will be launching on January 4.