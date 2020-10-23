It’s about more than romance! Becca Kufrin posted a touching message about the relationships she built while appearing on the Bachelor franchise.

“When people ask me if the Bachelor is ‘real’ or ‘really works,’ I always say yes,” the former Bachelorette, 30, captioned a Thursday, October 22, Instagram selfie with pal Caroline Lunny. “Because I found love in my friendships, and this girl is proof of how worthwhile that journey was.”

Kufrin and Lunny, 29, appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor together in 2018. After the Minnesota native’s broken engagement from Arie Luyendyk Jr., she starred on season 14 of The Bachelorette, where she met ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. The pair confirmed their split in September.

“Becca is really broken up about it,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “She thought Garrett was her person, her forever.”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen, 31, remained mum for weeks as speculation about their breakup swirled. “Becca understands that fans became invested in her relationship over the past two years and appreciates the love that she and Garrett have received. That said, she needed space and time to figure things out before officially confirming the breakup,” the insider explained. “She never intended to be cryptic or mysterious. She just didn’t want to be reactive out of respect for the relationship.”

The former publicist assured fans in a September Instagram Story Q&A that she was “doing surprisingly well” after the split.

Kufrin even joked about dating one of Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s castoffs during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast last month. “Part of me is a little excited now that I’m, like, newly single to see what fellas might come my way!” she noted.

The B The Label founder has another prospect on her mind too: Motherhood. She revealed earlier this month that she is freezing her eggs.

“I think it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options,” she said via her Instagram Story. “I’m not old, but I’m not a spring chicken. I want kids one day but not anytime soon. I figured, why not do it now in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic]?”