Becca Kufrin is single and ready to mingle … with another member of Bachelor Nation? The season 14 Bachelorette and Rachel Lindsay analyzed Clare Crawley’s contestants on Tuesday, September 29.

“Part of me is a little excited now that I’m, like, you know, newly single to see what fellas might come my way!” Kufrin, 30, told Lindsay, 35, on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

While the former publicist later clarified that she was “just kidding” about dating one of Crawley’s suitors, Kufrin didn’t hold back while analyzing the men.

“I have such a problem with this,” she told Lindsay about a man named Chasen, who noted in his ABC bio that he is “looking for someone who’s fit.”

Kufrin explained: “I don’t want this to come across as bad, I just, I feel like because I’ve felt it with my, like, super long relationship in the past, I felt very judged. But when guys say, ‘Oh I want somebody who’s fit,’ and they only look at one specific body type, I take issue with that. And again, I don’t know who is writing these bios, I’m assuming these guys are, they’re probably just giving little tidbits of info but, ‘He takes pride in women who like staying fit. But on the flip side can carry on a meaningful conversation.’ I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The Minnesota native confirmed earlier this month that she and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen called it quits after two years together.

“It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” Kufrin said during the September 1 episode her podcast with the season 13 Bachelorette, referring to Yrigoyen’s public support for police amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Kufrin later noted during an Instagram Q&A on September 9 that she was doing “surprisingly well” post-split, adding that “life always has its ups and downs.”

Yrigoyen, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on the breakup.