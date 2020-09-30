Let the games begin! Clare Crawley has plenty of men to choose from on her upcoming Bachelorette season — and fans were given a final look at her contenders in a brand-new promo trailer.

On Tuesday, September 29, ABC dropped a sneak peek at what’s to come in the hairstylist’s unconventional season. The nearly 90-second clip briefly introduces the 31 men who ventured to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, to fight for the 39-year-old’s heart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I see my husband in this room,” Crawley says to the assembled men, before ending her toast by saying, “Cheers!”

MEET THE MEN 👀 before they step out of the limo on this season of #TheBachelorette 🌹 pic.twitter.com/l7vDTcCzq6 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 29, 2020

Later on, Crawley is seen passionately kissing two different contestants. One of her suitors says in the voiceover, “At the end of the day, if she picks me, then this is the greatest love story that’s ever been told.” Another contender says that he “could definitely see myself falling in love with Clare.”

From there, a bunch of Crawley’s contenders share what’s most important to them when searching for love. Garin, a journalism professor from North Hollywood, seeks “someone who is compassionate,” while Mike, a digital adviser from Canada, wants “a girl who’s my best friend.” Meanwhile, Chris, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, says that a woman’s personality is “the most important thing.”

In typical Bachelor Nation fashion, the preview does not come without a taste of drama. A suitor seemingly questions “who is here for the right reasons,” while another man suggests that “this is gonna turn into Lord of the Flies.”

Before wrapping up, the teaser shares a glimpse at the fun-filled dates to come and shows how Crawley gets on with the group of men. “I’m surrounded by 31 gorgeous men,” she says. “I just love ‘em!”

Crawley previously appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ on The Bachelor in 2014. After becoming his runner-up, she appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. In 2018, she starred on Bachelor Winter Games, where she met her now ex-fiancé, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

Crawley was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in March, but filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before heading to La Quinta Resort, she admitted to “obviously” Googling her contestants.

“What woman wouldn’t? Are you kidding me?” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June. “I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless, I know how my Instagram is. It’s a piece of my life. … You have to see and feel it in person and so regardless of what their life is and what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person and I am huge on pheromones, so that’s like the end for me.”

Shortly after production resumed, Crawley decided to leave filming early after falling hard for one of the contestants. Us Weekly later confirmed that Tayshia Adams, who appeared in Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season and Bachelor in Paradise season 6, will serve as Crawley’s replacement.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on October 13 at 8 p.m. ET.