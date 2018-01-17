She’s all for it! Andi Dorfman has no qualms about the rumors that her ex Nick Viall is now dating January Jones.

“If it’s true, I say go, Nick!” the Bachelorette alum, 30, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I think she’s stunning and so talented.”

Viall, 37, was the runner-up on Dorfman’s season 10 of The Bachelorette, finishing behind Josh Murray. The software salesman returned for a second shot at love on season 11 but finished in second place again when Kaitlyn Bristowe chose Shawn Booth. Viall later appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise before leading the 21st season of The Bachelor. He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi in 2016, but they split the following August.

Viall exclusively told Us earlier this month that he is seeing someone new, adding that it took “an appropriate amount of time” to get over his breakup with Grimaldi, 30. Days later, Page Six reported that the reality star is dating Jones, 40, but neither have publicly confirmed the rumors.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Viall has liked many of the Mad Men alum’s posts on Instagram since November, shortly after she revealed that he reached out to her. “He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” the self-proclaimed Bachelor superfan said on The Late Late Show With James Corden at the time. “So is that, like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

Jones, who is the mother of 6-year-old son Xander, previously dated actor Will Forte.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!