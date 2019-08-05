



Don’t get on Andy Cohen’s bad side! The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host admitted that he’s banned a few people from his Bravo talk show due to high-maintenance behavior.

“There are a few people,” he confessed to AOL Lifestyle in a piece published on Sunday, August 4. “And you would be surprised, there are a few people who we have deemed ‘not worth the trouble.’ Like, you can’t talk about this and you can’t ask about that. Or there are a couple people who have been on the show that we deem too annoying to come back.”

The TV personality revealed to E! News in April 2018 that Amber Rose was on his list of worst interviews. “She didn’t want to answer any of my shady questions,” he said at the time. “She turned to me, she goes, ‘Am I a horrible guest?’ I go, you are in the running for one of the worst guests we’ve ever had.”

Cohen’s comments also come on the heels of his disagreement with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess last month over his criticism of Eddie Murphy, whom Burgess, 40, worked with on Dolemite Is My Name.

“Did you get to chat with him at all?” Cohen, 51, asked of the Nutty Professor star, 58, on the July 28 episode of WWHL. “I just wonder if you got close at all, ‘cause he was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up.”

“Oh, I see, he wasn’t problematic for Tituss,” Burgess shot back. “And, uh, we had a wonderful time. … Any troubles he may have had with gay people, I guess they’re gone, because he loved me.”

The I Hate Kids star could then be seen looking annoyed while making a hand gesture to someone off camera.

When Cohen asked what Burgess was saying, he quipped, “Keep going, girl. Do your show.”

Burgess later explained his reaction to fans in an Instagram comment. “She can be a messy queen!” he wrote of the Bravo host. “Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”

He continued: “Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests. If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on tv he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! … He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

The actor also sounded off about the incident during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on July 30, telling the Ask Wendy author, 55, that he would “not be trapped.”

“I will not tolerate the dismantling of anyone’s legacy, especially not my own” he said. “And who we were speaking about has done a beautiful job being the comedic giant that he is. And he has a wonderful movie coming out, and I was not going to participate in talking about that.”

Cohen, for his part, told Access that day that he was not feuding with Burgess. “He might be, I’m not,” he said. “He can do whatever he wants, I just don’t want to offend him.”

