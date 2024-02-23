Andy Cohen has addressed Brandi Glanville‘s recent sexual harassment allegations against him.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke,” Cohen, 55, wrote via X on Thursday, February 22. “That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Cohen was referring to a video he allegedly sent to Glanville, 51, in 2022 where the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed Cohen was intoxicated, according to a letter from Glanville’s legal team sent to NBCUniversal, Shed Media and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, per Variety.

The letter claimed that the Watch What Happens Live host told Glanville that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of her. Cohen allegedly invited Glanville to watch him engage in sex via FaceTime. The letter did not disclose the identity of the other reality star.

According to Variety, the note also claimed that Glanville felt “trapped” and “disgusted” by Cohen’s “abuse of power,” as he was her “boss” at the time.

Glanville’s allegations against Cohen come nearly one month after Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo for an alleged incident between herself and Glanville. In 2023, the women filmed a season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco. (The season has yet to air amid the allegations.)

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Manzo, 62, claimed that Bravo would regularly push the reality stars to drink alcohol so they would “become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is for good ratings.”

In January 2023, it was reported that Glanville and Manzo left filming of the Housewives spinoff early after Glanville allegedly kissed Manzo multiple times without her consent.

The docs claimed that Glanville did not attend the mandatory sexual harassment class for the cast and she allegedly did not receive any consequences for it.

The filing also provided details of the alleged encounter between Manzo and Glanville.

“Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable,” the docs stated. “Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.”

While Glanville was mentioned in the lawsuit, she is not listed as a defendant. Glanville previously declared her innocence in a series of December 2023 tweets.

“The producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it. The producers need to follow the rules,” Glanville wrote via X at the time. “Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats, but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!”

Glanville’s legal team addressed Manzo’s lawsuit in a statement to Us, writing, “Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”