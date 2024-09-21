Angelina Jolie appears to be incredibly close with her children, and that includes getting matching tattoos with them.

In a new interview with CR Fashion Book published on September 20, Angelina opened up about a recent tattoo she got alongside her daughter Vivienne Jolie, 16.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” the Oscar winner explained.

She continued, “It means so much to us separately and together.”

Angelina produced the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders: A New Musical, which is based on S. E. Hinton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel of the same name. The story follows Ponyboy Curtis and his “greaser” crew who are at odds with their rivals the “Socs.”

Vivienne took on an important role in the production by serving as an assistant and coproducer. Angelina shared a statement about her daughter’s work in August 2023.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” the Eternals star said. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

In her wide-ranging CR Fashion Book interview, Angelina was asked to name a lesson her children have taught her.

“There are too many to count or name just one,” the actress explained. “But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Angelina also discussed the launch of her fashion collective Atelier Jolie in New York.

“My intention was to build a space — a home, really — for people to create and be inspired,” she told the outlet. “The house is comprised of artists and designers from around the world, and at the heart is an invitation to re-engage in design and build community.”

The award-winning star is regularly considered a fashion icon, so it makes sense she’d launch Atelier Jolie to implement what she’s learned about the industry.

Revealing what makes Atelier Jolie special, the Maleficent actress told CR Fashion that she was “honoring individuality and celebrating the spirit of personal expression” with the venture.

“I have always loved making and designing alongside the brilliant tailors, costume designers, and pattern makers I’ve had the privilege of encountering over my career,” she explained.

Angelina also discussed why she’s so passionate about creating a fashion space.

“I wanted to build a collective with artists and designers who inspire me and are creating in a way that challenges overconsumption,” she told the publication.