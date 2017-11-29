Ann Curry ‘Isn’t Relishing’ in Matt Lauer Sexual Harassment Allegations

Ann Curry is not as happy as fans speculated she might be amid sexual harassment allegations against her former Today show cohost Matt Lauer, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Everything has been insane for Ann today,” a source close to Curry tells Us. “Everyone has been very supportive of her though and offering kind words. She has been very diplomatic when responding to people and isn’t relishing in it as people might think she should be.”

“She has been getting so many phone calls that people can’t even get through,” the source adds.

As previously reported, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb revealed the longtime anchor had been fired from NBC News after the network received a complaint from one of Lauer’s colleagues about “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” during the beginning of the Today show on Wednesday, November 29.

“We are devastated,” Guthrie said during the segment. “All we can say is we are heartbroken.”

Curry, 61, was a co-anchor on Today with Lauer, 59, from 2011 to 2012. She tearfully announced her departure on air and it was rumored that tension between Curry and Lauer played a role in her exit. Curry also substituted for Lauer from 1994 to 1997. She officially left NBC News after 25 years in January 2015.

After news of the allegations against Lauer broke, Twitter users speculated how Curry was reacting to the news and joked that she was celebrating Lauer’s termination. “Somewhere Ann Curry” even trended on the social networking service. Fans also started an online petition to bring Curry back to the Today show.

Meghan McCain opened up on The View about how she wasn’t a fan of Lauer after his drama with Curry.

“I will say, the way Matt Lauer treated Ann Curry, that’s when I was done with him,” McCain said on Wednesday. “I’m the biggest fan of Ann Curry, period, and I haven’t liked him since.”

As previously reported, later on Wednesday, Variety published a story that detailed several sexual harassment claims made against Lauer by multiple women after the publication conducted a two-month investigation.

Lauer has yet to comment on any of the allegations made against him.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!