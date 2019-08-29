Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Finalize Divorce





Not so pitch perfect. Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalized their divorce.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, August 29, the former couple agreed to waive their rights to get spousal support and have agreed to split the rights to their family home in Los Angeles.

The news comes just four months after Camp, 36, filed divorce from Astin, 31, hours after publicly announcing their decision to split. “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably,” the former spouses told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

Camp and Astin — who starred alongside each other on 2012’s Pitch Perfect and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2 — started dating in June 2013 and wed in October 2016. Weeks after announcing their breakup, Us confirmed that the 21 & Over actor had joined the dating app Raya.

Earlier this month, Camp opened up about her life as a single woman — and how she’s using it to rediscover herself.

“I think only recently, am I now actually finding me as Anna, which has been really exciting in my life,” she explained to Us Weekly at the TV Critics’ Association summer press tour. “It’s kind of a wonderful time to be playing this role at the same time.”

She added: “It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time. I’m 36 years old, I’ve had some life changes go on. And I feel more me than I ever, ever have. So, it’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I just feel really grounded in the decisions that I’ve been making I have been for the best.”

As for dealing with the hardships of ending her marriage, Camp shared that what she has learned is “that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly.”

