



Bonded for life! Anna Faris and Kat Von D are sisters in arms, at least when it comes to having similar stories about their cheating exes.

“Prior to my husband [Rafael Reyes], I dated nothing but jerks. I don’t even know if I’ve been taken out on a date. Is that sad?” the makeup maven, 37, told the Mom star, 43, on the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast on Monday, December 2.

Von D, who dated celebs including Nikki Sixx, Deadmau5, Steve-O and Jesse James, and Faris, who divorced Chris Pratt in 2018 and was previously married to Ben Indra, didn’t reveal who they were talking about, but both admitted that neither one saw the infidelity coming.

“I dated someone who cheated on me intensely. I don’t even know how it’s physically possible to f–k so many people,” the tattoo artist said when talking about an ex who she claimed slept with 18 people in the one year they were together. “I think I was in denial a little bit. I wanted this to be real and it wasn’t. I used to be a hopeless romantic.”

Faris said she was also wronged by an ex and after questioning him, she was shut down and it caused her to question her own intuition.

“I woke them up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you f–king so and so?’ He was like, ‘You’re crazy,’” she recalled. “I’m pretty oblivious sometimes. Especially in relationships. Of course, I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong], but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.”

She continued, “Not to be too gender-specific, I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion, because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy.”

This led to the House Bunny actress staying in her relationship longer than she otherwise would have.

“I think in my case I was like, ‘OK, maybe he’s right. Maybe I am crazy,’” she said before noting her friends eventually told her years later that he was cheating. “The fact that I felt those things and I chose to bury them [stinks].”

Where the LA Ink star is concerned, her past romance ended after she saw her boyfriend’s phone light up while he was having surgery and the preview message led her to look into his emails that proved he was cheating.

“I’m just grateful that I was in a position to understand that it wasn’t about me. I think a lot of women get cheated on, or people get cheated on and they feel like they aren’t good enough, or something was wrong with them. I know my power. I know I’m an amazing girlfriend. Of course, I’m annoying in other ways, too,” Von D said. “But I didn’t think this was about me. This was about his own issues. That made me sad for him.”

The positive for her is that she became stronger through her pain and betrayal.

“Hence, why I think I’m in a good relationship now with my husband. I had to go through all of that to be the best girlfriend or wife or partner and to find the right person for me, too,” she said.