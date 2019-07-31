



Bonding with their boy! Anna Faris joked that her 6-year-old son, Jack, is going to be a big fan of her and her ex-husband Chris Pratt’s movies.

“We make him watch our films on a daily basis,” the Mom star, 42, tells Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue, while promoting her Klondike partnership. “He loves Observe and Report on my end [and] Scary Movie 1 through 4.”

The actress admits that there are no limits to the movies Jack is allowed to see. “I wish I could capture his voice because it’s still the sweetest, and he totally knows how to manipulate me,” the Unqualified author tells Us. “He’s like, ‘Mommy, is it OK if I watch’ whatever movie? [And] I let him watch. I’m not even sure I can tell you what I let him watch. I’ll get, like, parental guilt that I don’t need anymore.”

The Maryland native and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, welcomed their son in 2012 before splitting five years later. Since then, the former couple have moved on. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June, and Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

When it comes to coparenting, Faris and Pratt are focused solely on their son. “[We make] sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” the “Unqualified” podcast host told Us exclusively in January 2018. “We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

For more on the actress’ relationship with Jack, watch the video above and check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!