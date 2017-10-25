After providing a detailed account of her relationships and insecurities in her heartfelt new memoir Unqualified, Anna Faris is opening up about her decision to share her story.

“I’ve been able to hide behind characters for my career, which has been such a luxury,” the House Bunny actress, 40, said during her visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, October 24. “And then I thought, ‘Maybe I have something to say and I can tell people about how lonely I was growing up, or how insecure I felt, or jealous or whatever.’ And so I thought, ‘I’m going to write a book.’ And now that it’s coming out, I feel really proud of it because I hope that… I don’t know. It’s the idea of like a collective experience, like the insecurities that we all face.”

Added the Mom star: “I feel incredibly vulnerable. I feel really proud because it’s me. It’s an exposure of who I am, and I’ve been, you know, in sort of doing this acting work for a while. I feel unbelievably vulnerable at this stag

e, but I’m also proud and I hope that people can relate to it and hopefully there’s this collective idea that we all go through the same stuff.”

In her deeply personal book, Faris discusses the pressure Hollywood places on women to be slim, her relationship with now estranged husband Chris Pratt, and why she still gets nervous acting in front of a live audience while shooting her CBS sitcom.

The comedian also opens up about the rumors that Pratt was cheating on her with his Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence. “[The rumors were] totally hurtful,” she writes, adding that although she tried her best to ignore the reports, she “couldn’t block them out, either.”

