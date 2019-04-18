Anne Hathaway Jokes She Would Be an Alcoholic If She Were Not an Actress

Out with the old! Anne Hathaway is making light of her decision to give up alcohol.

The Oscar winner, 36, opened up about her newfound sobriety for Tatler’s June issue and joked that, if she wasn’t an actress, she would be stuck “in the gutter” as a drunk.

“I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish,” she told the magazine, later teasing, “But more likely than anything else, I would have been an alcoholic.”

Hathaway — who gave up drinking in October 2018 in order to be more present for her son, Jonathan, 2, and husband, Adam Schulman — explained why she felt the need to part ways with liquor.

“My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son,” she admitted. “My last hangover lasted for five days. I’d earned it: It was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday with one of my drinking buddies. I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening.”

The Princess Diaries actress previously spoke out about suffering from hangovers in a Tuesday, April 16, interview with Boston Common magazine. “I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem,” she confessed. “When I’m at a stage in my life where the is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house.”

Although Hathaway made a personal choice to embrace sobriety, she expressed her respect for mothers who have opposite approaches. “I just want to make this clear: Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing. I don’t think drinking is bad,” she noted. “It’s just the way I do it — which I personally think is really fun and awesome — is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn’t a moralistic stance.”

