Call her by her name! Anne Hathaway says fans have been calling her the wrong name her entire career.

During a Tuesday, January 12, appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Devil Wears Prada star, 38, revealed the name she prefers.

“Call me Annie, everybody. Everybody, call me Annie, please,” she pleaded, adding that she’d prefer to be called “anything but Anne.”

Confusion over Hathaway’s name started when she was a teenager, according to the actress. She appeared in a commercial at age 14 and had to fill out her Screen Actors Guild card afterward. “And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name,'” she explained during the episode. “My name’s Anne Hathaway.”

The problem? Only one person in the New York native’s life calls her by her birth name — her mother, and only “when she’s really mad,” she said. “So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me.”

Hathaway’s name reveal may have been a mystery until now, but she’s not the only one. The Oscar winner finally confirmed her second son’s name in October 2020, nearly a year after his birth.

“Jack’s big enough to wrestle with [older brother Jonathan], and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an interview at the time.

In fact, she was pregnant with baby No. 2 while filming HBO Max’s The Witches, “So technically, he’s all over that performance,” she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October.

Us Weekly broke the name news in January, two weeks after confirming the infant’s sex. Hathaway showed off pictures of her son during the Critics’ Choice Awards that same month, saying, “This is him,” an insider told Us.

The Emmy winner announced her pregnancy via Instagram in July 2019. “It’s not for a movie. No. 2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote at the time. “Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman, who wed in 2012, made the decision early on not to post their kids on Instagram. “I decided to post a shot of the back of [Jonathan’s] head [in March 2017], and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t,” she told Jezebel in 2019. “I felt like I had broken some kind of seal in inviting people into my life.”