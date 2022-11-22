Anne Heche‘s ex Thomas Jane filed a claim against her estate for a loan repayment of more than $150,000.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jane, 53, alleged in his court filing earlier this month that he gave the late actress $157,000 ahead of her death in August. The Mist actor, who dated Heche in 2019, is seeking the remaining $149,106.04 of the loan. He also requested $18.77 per day in growing interest.

In the paperwork, Jane claimed that Heche previously promised to repay the loan in monthly installments of $10,000. The soap actress, however, reportedly did not “make any further payments” after her first two installments.

Jane alleged in his claim that he was set to receive 30 percent of Heche’s income when she made more than $15,000 for a job. The Maryland native calculated that he is owed $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest and $2,291.85 in late charges.

The filing comes three months after the Emmy winner was hospitalized following a car crash that resulted in a fire. At the time, a rep for Heche said their client was “in stable condition.” The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress took a turn for the worst one week later and fell into a coma.

“At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said on August 8. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche, who shared son Homer, 20, with Coleman Laffoon and Atlas, 13, with James Tupper, was taken off life support that same month after being declared legally dead. She was 53.

Shortly after her passing, Homer got into a messy legal battle with Tupper, 57. In September, Heche’s eldest filed for control over his mother’s estate — which the Revenge alum attempted to reject as Atlas’ primary guardian.

In legal documents obtained by Us, Tupper claimed that Homer is “not suitable for appointment” because of his age and lack of income. The Canada native also argued that Homer may not act “in his brother’s best interest” after he previously refused to attend grief counseling with Atlas.

According to Tupper, he was previously appointed by Heche to be in charge of her estate.

“FYI In case I die tomorrow and anyone asks,” an alleged 2011 email from Heche to Tupper read. “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25. When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children.”

One month later, Tupper’s petition to become guardian ad litem for his son was struck down by the court. “We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas,” a rep for Homer told Us in October. “We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”