Setting the record straight. Anwar Hadid clarified that he is not an anti-vaxxer after coming under fire for questioning the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic.

“Im not ‘anti vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects,” the model, 21, wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday, December 28. “I have taken vaccines before but As someone who has had a compromised immune system , I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others.”

Hadid insisted that he “never meant to offend anyone” with his previous comments, writing that he is “so grateful for all the frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time.”

The California native, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, concluded his post, “I cant expect you all 2 know where my heart and head is at and thats where i went wrong, i will be more aware.”

Hadid — who is the son of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid and the brother of models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid — received backlash on Sunday, December 27, after he wrote on his Instagram Story that he “absolutely” will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Either i just dont get [coronavirus] or i get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally,” he wrote at the time. “Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

Countless Twitter users were quick to call out Anwar over his stance, with one urging him to “listen to scientist folks and get vaccinated when available” in order to reduce the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide. “People need to consider each other,” another fan tweeted.

Anwar has spent much of the pandemic locked down with his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, whom he started dating in June 2019.

“It’s been really, really good,” the “Levitating” singer, 25, said on Good Morning Britain in April of the couple’s quarantine at a “random Airbnb” in London. “We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our daily walk.”

Lipa, who adopted a puppy named Dexter with her beau in August, later revealed to British Vogue that “Anwar has been dyeing [her] hair all kinds of colors” during their downtime at home.

