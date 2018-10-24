Hogging all her affections! Ariana Grande may be single following her split from Pete Davidson, but her heart already belongs to another.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, 25, gushed over her pet pig, Piggy Smalls, via Twitter on Wednesday, October 24, after fans asked for an update on her. “The absolute love of my life,” Grande raved. “I have no idea what I did ….. to deserve her.”

Grande, who brought Piggy Smalls home in September, previously expressed her love for the piglet by having her star in the pop star’s “Breathin” music video. The three-minute clip solely featured the pig roaming around a set of blankets.

Grande has the swine to keep her company as she moves on from her breakup with Davidson, 24. The pair called off their engagement in October, four months after the Saturday Night Live star popped the question weeks after they began dating. Grande spoke out about the split days later via Instagram, calling it “very sad” and telling fans she’s “tryin very hard to keep goin.”

Meanwhile, Davidson opened up about his heartache while taking the stage at a benefit show with Judd Apatow on Saturday, October 20. “I think you could tell I didn’t want to be here … There’s a lot going on,” he told the crowd. “Anybody have open rooms? I’m looking for a roommate.”

During their relationship, the comedian and the “God Is a Woman” singer lived in her sprawling New York City condo. After Davidson moved out, a fan created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support him, titled, “Pete Davidson Homelessness.”

