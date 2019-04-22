When life gives you lemons … maybe don’t throw them at Ariana Grande? The pop star was hit with a piece of fruit on stage at Coachella on Sunday, April 21.

In footage shared by music festival attendees on social media, the 25-year-old “Thank U, Next” singer stopped dancing and addressed the crowd after she was pelted with the lemon.

“That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me,” Grande said. “S–t.”

Shortly after exiting the stage, the Grammy winner returned to perform her song “NASA.” Social media users, however, did not move on from the incident as quickly, with some tweeters accusing the perpetrator of being a Beyoncé fan. (The “Formation” singer has been associated with lemons ever since the release of her sixth studio album, Lemonade, in 2016.)

“Did beyoncé throw that lemon at ariana ?? 🍋 lmao beychella impact is real 💀 #arichella,” one user tweeted, referring to the comparisons between Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance and Grande’s 2019 set.

A second person wrote, “WHICH BEYONCE FAN THREW A LEMON AT ARIANA?? … Ima beyonce fan but some of yall beyonce fans need to let other singers be great and beyonce . Stop comparing and throwing.”

“I can’t believe Ariana Grande had a lemon thrown at her. She has been through enough trauma, why are we assaulting her at her show?” a third user tweeted. “If it was beyhive we need to excommunicate them from the community. It literally hit her. I hope she presses charges. #LemonGate 🍋.”

Beyoncé, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on Grande’s Coachella performance or the lemon incident.

The Nickelodeon alum was, however, joined by another celebrity during her second Coachella set — Justin Bieber! The “Love Yourself” singer performed his 2015 hit “Sorry” and announced his new music on stage with Grande on Sunday night.

“I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying? So, thank you so much, Coachella. Thank you so much, Ariana Grande,” Bieber, 25, told the crowd during his first performance in two years. “We love you so much, man. Thank you so much. … By the way, album coming soon.”

