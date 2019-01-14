Keep ‘em coming! Ariana Grande got another new tattoo recently and couldn’t wait to show it off.

The singer, 25, posted a picture of a black-and-gray portrait of Eevee from Pokémon, which is inked on the inside of her left bicep, to her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 13. Grande tagged Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard and wrote, “I’ve wanted this for so long thank u sm.”

Navasard also shared the photo on his Instagram page and captioned it, “For the best Pokémon trainer in the game, @arianagrande.”

Hours before posting the picture of the tat, the Nickelodeon alum admitted that she spent most of a recent day off by playing the video game Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on her Nintendo Switch.

“Ma’am what games do u have on ur switch,” a fan asked the “Thank U, Next” singer on Twitter, to which she responded, “Honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly.”

Less than five months ago, Grande revealed another large tattoo inspired by a cartoon. The pop star got Chihiro, an anime character from the 2002 movie Spirited Away, inked on her right forearm to represent her “child-like personality” and “hard-working” nature.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot,” she explained in an Instagram Story at the time. “During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.”

The Chihiro art is located inches above her “H2GKMO” (“Honest to God, knock me out”) tattoo on her hand, which she got with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. Grande and the SNL star, 25, got nine tattoos in honor of each other throughout their five-month relationship, but have since gotten many covered following their October 2018 split.

