Can’t keep her eyes off her man! Ariana Grande is smitten with fiance Pete Davidson and she isn’t afraid to show it.

The 24-year-old pop star continued to gush over her beau in an Instagram comment on Saturday, June 23, just two days after making a NSFW comment about his manhood.

“The most handsome ever yikes,” she wrote underneath a picture posted by the Saturday Night Live star, also 24, of himself. She added a heart, moon and lightning bolt emoji on the pic that he captioned, “Wizard.” Davidson confirmed their engagement during an June 20 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress revealed a little TMI on Friday when she jokingly mistook a fans question on Twitter about a song she had previously teased called “Pete.”

“How long is Pete?” the commenter asked on June 21.

“Like 10 inches?” Grande bragged before correcting herself. “Oh f—k,” she continued, “I mean … like a lil over a minute.”

The pair hasn’t shied away from showing their adoration for one another on social media since Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement June 11, just weeks after they began dating. Their fast road to engagement even caught the attention of other celebrities.

After Davidson and Grande exchanged mushy comments on an Instagram photo on June 21, Seth Rogen couldn’t help but troll the two.

“Guys seriously,” the 36-year-old Superbad actor weighed in following “I love you” and “I love you more” comments between the couple.

Davidson later acknowledged Rogen, writing, “@sethrogen when ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you’d act.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser also chimed in following their engagement with a tweet that read: “I know it’s not sustainable, but I think the goal of life is to feel whatever Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are feeling right now.”

And it’s not all for show. Following news of their engagement, a source close to the couple told Us that they’re “a perfect fit.” Another source told Us that the happy couple “are looking forward to a long engagement.”

