Ariana Grande is team Nick Minaj. The pop star jokingly threw shade at Travis Scott amid the Minaj’s feud with the fellow rapper.

After manager Scott Braun told Grande her new album, Sweetner, would “100 percent” debut at No. 1 while on stage together at a Sweetner Session at The Vic in Chicago on Wednesday, August 22, the 25-year-old quipped, “We’ve got three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull!”

The moment, which was captured by fans on social media, quickly went viral.

Minaj, 35, and Scott’s feud started on Sunday, August 19, after the “Butterfly Effect” rapper’s album, ASTROWORLD, landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, ahead of Minaj’s Queen at No. 2. As a result, the “Chun-Li” singer slammed Scott by sharing his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Instagram posts promoting his upcoming tour.

“Travis sold over 50K of these,” she captioned a screenshot of Jenner’s Instagram of the ticket bundles for Scott’s upcoming Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour. “With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

She added: “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope ass album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [their daughter] Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

Minaj also accused Spotify of not properly promoting Queen because she released the album on Apple Music radio first. Two days later, the “Big Bank” rapper joked that her real “rivalry” was with Scott, 26, and Jenner’s 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“I love Kylie, I love Kim. I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and baby Stormi have beef. Yes, we do,” Minaj said on Queen Radio on Tuesday, August 21. “Now, this is what the f–k is happening today: Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now. I’m going to start from scratch.”

The feud continued at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, after Scott and Jenner reportedly switched seats so they wouldn’t be near Minaj and the 21-year-old reality star seemingly avoided Minaj on the red carpet.

Grande, for her part, has been friends with Minaj for years. The two women have collaborated numerous times on the songs including 2014’s “Bang Bang,” 2016’s “Side to Side” and 2018’s “Bed.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!