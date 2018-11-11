Ariana Grande thanked her friends and fans for helping her get through what she described as a “challenging, painful and yet beautiful” chapter of her life after her split from Pete Davidson.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, was responding to the news that her new single is set to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard hot 100, making it her 11th top 10 single.

After thanking her fans “so so much for everything,” Grande got contemplative, writing, “what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful.”

what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

The “God Is a Woman” songstress then gave a shout-out to her friends Victoria Monet, Tommy Brown and Tayla Parx, tweeting, “thank you to my best friends who have helped me turn the literal sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink ass lemonade ever.”

thank u to my best friends who have helped me turn the literal sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink ass lemonade ever @victoriamonet @tbhits @taylaparx clink clink bitch — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

As previously reported, Grande and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, called it quits on their engagement in October, just four months after Davidson proposed. The pair haven’t shied away from shading each other since, with Davidson poking fun at his broken engagement in a promo for the NBC late-night sketch comedy series.

“for somebody who claims to hate relevance u sure love clinging to it huh,” Grande responded in a now-deleted tweet. She subsequently released her new song, “Thank U, Next,” which referenced her relationship with her ex-fiancé and boyfriends including Big Sean and the late Mac Miller, 30 minutes before SNL aired on November 3.

Davidson then addressed the split during the “Weekend Update” segment, describing his ex as a “wonderful, strong person,” and wishing her “all the happiness in the world.”

Their breakup was referenced again on the show on Saturday, November 10, with congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw trolling Davidson with Grande’s “Breathin'” after the comedian apologized for a controversial joke about the veteran.

