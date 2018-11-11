Pete Davidson admitted during the Saturday, November 10, episode of Saturday Night Live to making a poor choice the week prior and he made amends.

Mea Culpa

Davidson apologized to Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw after he made a controversial joke about the congressman-elect’s eye patch during the November 3 episode of SNL. “The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world,” the comedian said before being joined at the “Weekend Update” desk by Crenshaw. The veteran then trolled Davidson by letting his Ariana Grande ringtone play, something the singer’s ex-fiancé seemed genuinely surprised to witness.

Ghosted

Kate McKinnon reprised her role as a woman who is being interviewed about her other-worldly experiences. This time a ghost, whom she nicknamed “Beetlejuice,” forced her to seek out his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. What made this sketch a winner was the comedian’s never-ending commitment to the character, even its more physically demanding moments and when others in the scene couldn’t help but break. McKinnon also killed it during the cold open when she portrayed departing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who sang Adele‘s “Someone Like You” to a photo of President Donald Trump as he packed up his office.

House Hunting

Anyone who has ever watched even a minute of House Hunters can attest to the eccentricities presented in this sketch. Leslie Jones and host Liev Schreiber went over their hilarious home options, and while none of them sounded quite right, they finally settled on a new living arrangement.

Booty Allies

Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd led this music video as “booty allies,” rappers of the #MeToo era with respect for the women they referenced in their songs. Future and musical guest Lil Wayne assisted with guest verses, while Davidson tried to join in but failed because of a dental impairment.

Unity

In this music video, the cast listed all the small things that everyone hates, which they argued unite us despite our differences. Examples included the sound a chip reader makes when it’s time to take your credit card out, pilots who talk about boring wind speed facts but don’t address turbulence, and waiters who kneel at tables.

Getting the Girls

Schrieber opened up the show by managing the audience’s expectations of his capability to make them laugh. The actor admitted in his monologue that he is not “generally considered to be a very funny person,” but he has found another technique to woo people — more specifically women. “I tell them I am a very famous actor with a great deal of money and a really nice apartment,” he explained. “That usually works.”

Pairings

Halsey dropped by for Lil Wayne’s first performance of “Can’t Be Broken.” For his second performance, the rapper and Swizz Beatz brought high energy to “Uproar.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

