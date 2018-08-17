It’s definitely a romance, but maybe it’s not so much of a whirlwind! Ariana Grande knew Pete Davidson would be her husband even when she hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2016, more than two years before Us Weekly exclusively revealed the news of their engagement.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 16, 25-year-old Grande said that SNL gig was the first time she met 24-year-old Davidson.

“We never, like, exchanged numbers or anything,” she explained. “We weren’t even friends for a long time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like, forever. My friends used to make fun of me.”

Even back then, the Sweetener singer knew she’d one day walk down the aisle with Davidson.

“I left his writer’s room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show, and my tour manager Roshad was in the hallway,” she recalled. “And I’m not a crushy person. I don’t have like, crushes on people I don’t know. I’m not crushy. But I left and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, ‘I’m marrying him, 100 percent.’ I was like, ‘I’m literally marrying him.’”

Davidson had a similar experience, as the comedian revealed in a GQ interview published this week: “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.’ She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

On The Tonight Show, Grande even played her new song dedicated to her fiancé, a track aptly titled “Pete Davidson.”

“I thought you into my life,” she sings on the track. “Look at my mind, yeah / No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that / I’m like ooh, ooh / My whole life got me ready for you.”

