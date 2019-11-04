



So grateful! Ariana Grande shared a series of candid tweets with fans to commemorate the first anniversary of her hit single “Thank U, Next” on Sunday, November 3.

“Happy birthday ‘thank u, next’. i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life,” the Grammy winner, 26, tweeted. “I can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal !”

Grande called the past 12 months “productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy!”

“Thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao,” she wrote to her 67.1 million Twitter followers.

happy birthday ‘thank u, next’.

i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2019

it’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy! year. thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2019

The pop star acknowledged that touring to promote her back-to-back albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, has consumed much of her life over the past year, but she is grateful for the opportunity.

“I still don’t know s–t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i’ve learned is … actually … more than enough !” she tweeted. “Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but …. my heart feels good. even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions … i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.”

update: i still don’t know shit ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i’ve learned is … actually … more than enough ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2019

anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but …. my heart feels good. even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions … i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2019

Grande released “Thank U, Next” on November 3, 2018, as the lead single from her fifth studio album. In the song, which became her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the singer name-dropped her exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller. She dropped the anthem on the heels of Miller’s death from an accidental drug overdose and the end of her whirlwind engagement to Davidson.

The Victorious alum kicked off her 100-plus-date Sweetener world tour on March 18. It is set to conclude at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on December 22.