Remembering the good times. Ariana Grande continues to honor Mac Miller nearly two months since his death — and just weeks following her split from fiancé Pete Davidson.

The “God is a Woman” singer, 25, took to Instagram Story on Monday, October 22, to share a poignant black-and-white video of the late rapper hanging out with her family. As Grande’s mother adjusts his shirt cuffs, Miller observes a man in a suit on television and says out loud, “I should have worn that thread” before looking at Grande and smiling.

Grande has not held back from expressing her emotions since the September 7 death of the “Dunno” rapper at the age of 26 from an apparent drug overdose. One week after his death was announced, the “Side by Side” singer penned an emotional message that she shared alongside a throwback video of Miller telling her a story. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do,” she captioned the clip. “i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved.”

The former couple — who collaborated on songs including Grande’s “The Way” and Miller’s “My Favorite Part” — dated for two years before ending their relationship in May.

Shortly after their split, Grande began dating and quickly got engaged to Davidson — but the unexpected death of Miller impacted her relationship with the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star and they ultimately called off their engagement in October.

“[Pete]’s really sad about this split, and he only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller,” an insider told Us. “It put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship.”

Grande opened up to her fans on October 16, revealing she planned to take some time away from social media. “it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna see rn,” she wrote in a since-deleted message. “it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin.”

