Ariana Madix has reached a career milestone.

Madix, 39, shared via social media on Saturday, August 24, that she has portrayed Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago The Musical for 100 shows.

“Tonight i hit 100 shows at @chicagomusical and i’m counting my blessings because i can’t believe i get to do this 8 times a week,” she wrote via Instagram, posting a black and white photo of her character’s jewel-studded heels. “Thank you everyone im lucky enough to share the ambassador theater with and thank you to every one of you who has come to see the show 🌹 love you, rox. it sure is heaven, nowadays 🌹”

Madix, who rose to fame as a cast member in Bravo’s reality TV series Vanderpump Rules and now also hosts Love Island USA, reflected on her most memorable Chicago moments within the post.

“100 ladder climbs, 100 joe friscos, 100 baby woo’s, 100 court rooms, 100 stage doors, 100 son of a bitch’s, 100 times on and backstage with the best ppl,” she wrote.

The post attracted the support of Madix’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, who wrote in the comment section, “To another hundred more!!!”

Madix appeared to be delighted over the fitness trainer’s support, writing to Wai, 41, in response, “You know I would! 😍”

Madix’s onstage achievement comes after the reality star was criticized by Daia McGhee for her hosting abilities on Love Island.

“Respectfully, as a host you don’t say your experience was way worse than what we are going through, because at the end of the day Love Island’s numbers did way bigger,” McGhee, who was dumped from the villa on day 24 season 6, said. McGhee had been remarking on Madix’s handling of the season 6 reunion special.

McGhee continued, “I just feel like as a host of the show it’s your job to not pick favorites. It’s your job to just be the mediator in the situation. It’s your job to ask the questions that people actually want to see.”

Following the reunion episode, several Love Island cast members attended a performance of Chicago. Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker all went along to the August 14 show, and even snapped a photo with Madix in costume.

Madix also faced recent hardship after her ex Tom Sandoval filed a lawsuit against her.

Us Weekly broke the July news that Sandoval, 41, had filed against Madix, accusing her of accessing explicit videos featuring Rachel “Raquel” Leviss on his cell phone without his “authorization or permission.”

Sandoval had the suit withdrawn two days later and fired his attorney, Matt Geragos, claiming that he did not intend to sue his ex.