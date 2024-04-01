Jeremy Madix is opening up about why he hasn’t spoken to sister Ariana Madix in months.

“Why I haven’t been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things,” Jeremy exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 29. “I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée.”

Jeremy cited interactions between Ariana, 38, and his fiancée Rachael as the reason for the rift. (Jeremy got engaged to Rachael on Sunday, March 31, at Jax’s Studio City with Scheana Shay and Jax Taylor in attendance.)

“There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time,” he claimed. “I think that we’ve just been kind of letting it pass, because of course I’m always going to have my sister’s back. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?”

Jeremy isn’t sure what caused the alleged disconnect between Ariana and his fiancée, adding, “I feel like no one can really put their finger on why that [was going on]. Ariana is a sweet, kind girl. I love her so much. So it’s not always in your face all the time. It’s just little slight things that maybe not everyone would notice.”

Earlier this month, Jeremy surprised Vanderpump Rules fans when he mentioned on a podcast that he hasn’t been in contact with Ariana. He has since clarified the timeline of events.

“I reached out to her in December basically just saying, ‘I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon,'” he noted. “Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried.”

Despite these difficulties, Jeremy is confident that he and Ariana will get to a better place.

“I haven’t heard from her and I would love to hear from her when she can,” he told Us. “I know she’s super busy and I’m extremely supportive of everything that she’s doing and everything that she’s accomplished, but I miss her and I would love to hear from her.”

He continued: “That’s my sister, she changed my diapers. She loves me very much. She’s always kind of seen herself as my protector, and I would say most certainly we could get to a point of being closer. That’s kind of what I’m yearning for.”

Jeremy said he has no doubt in his mind that he can reconcile with Ariana, adding, “Neither one of us is very good about communicating our feelings, which is why we need to just have a raw, organic talk.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star also clarified where he stands with Tom Sandoval. Jeremy and Sandoval, 41, were on good terms until news broke in March 2023 about Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Sandoval and Ariana called it quits at the time, and he has been on the outs with most of their friend group since.

“I don’t think that me and Tom could ever be friends again and be where we were. I’ll always have my sister’s back,” Jeremy told Us. “But obviously there’s things that I would like to call Tom out on. He did something very grotesque to me and my family, and I think that that deserves a conversation.”

While he’s not speaking to Ariana at the moment, Jeremy gushed over her success since the scandal.

“I always support my sister. I love her very much. I’m so excited for her and proud of her for turning such a negative into such a positive,” he told Us. “I will always 100 percent support everything that she’s doing. And I am excited for what her future holds. That’s it.”

Since his time on the hit Bravo series, Jeremy has branched out in his career as well.

“I am currently running my own consulting firm where I consult small restaurants and bars on helping them with their business development and marketing, content creation and social media. I split time between San Diego and West Hollywood,” he explained. “So I have a house in San Diego, but I also still have an apartment in West Hollywood. I am very busy. I work very hard, I work long days and that’s where I’m at. I’m happy, I’m doing well. I just miss my sister.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Ariana’s rep for comment.