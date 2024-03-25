Jeremy Madix sparked speculation that he’s on the outs with sister Ariana Madix after hugging her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval at an event.

Jeremy was asked about the alleged friendly encounter with Sandoval during the Friday, March 22, episode of the “Pump Rules” podcast. (The conversation with Jeremy took place at The Valley premiere party at Jax’s Studio City earlier this month.)

“Obviously, I’m always going to stand by my sister,” Jeremy said in reference to Ariana’s split from Sandoval, 41, following his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. “But yeah, I need to talk to Tom. I would love to talk to my sister, but I haven’t heard from her in months.”

After the podcast host asked whether Jeremy actually hugged Sandoval, the former SUR employee played coy.

My lawyers always told me to shut the f—k up,” Jeremy said before joking that the host might be “hallucinating” about the encounter. “You might be hallucinating, but we can find out if the world is hallucinating on season 12 [of Vanderpump Rules].”

Jeremy also weighed in on whether he will continue to keep distance between him and Sandoval, adding, “Depending on how long it takes for me to hear from my sister, we’ll determine on whether I stick to that stance or not.”

He continued: “Obviously, me and him need to have a conversation. There’s a lot of things that are left unsaid that I never got to say. People need to realize that I lived with both of them for a long time, so it affected me too. I lost a friend. I lost someone that was a mutual relationship of love.”

Sandoval made headlines in March 2023 when news broke that his infidelity caused his split with Ariana, 38. As a result, Sandoval found himself on the outs with many of his Vanderpump Rules costars, except for Tom Schwartz. Season 11, however, showed Sandoval’s attempts to make amends with Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney.

Shay, 38, and Kent, 33, specifically spoke about moving past their issues with Sandoval. In response, Madix made it clear to the friend group that she wasn’t going to stay in touch with people who were in contact with Sandoval.

“It is being made out to be this big dramatic moment but it is literally me just continuing on the path I am on,” she explained during a March episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I have made it very clear that it doesn’t work for me to have mutual friends with Tom Sandoval because I don’t want him to have access to me. I am not giving any ultimatums and I am not telling anybody what to do. But I will be putting my time and energy into friendships where I feel safe.”

Jeremy’s comments about not speaking with Ariana “in months” come as she prepares to wrap up her time playing Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago. In the aftermath of Scandoval, Ariana received lots of opportunities — such as joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, releasing a new recipe book, Single AF Cocktails and being crowned Us Weekly‘s inaugural Reality Star of the Year.

Us also confirmed on Sunday, March 24, that Ariana purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles. The mid-century modern home, which was bought on Tuesday, March 19, is 6.6 miles away from her former residence with Sandoval, which the exes are currently in a legal battle over.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.