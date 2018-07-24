Not taking the hate to heart. Arie Luyendyk Jr. documented a handful of mean direct messages he received during the Monday, July 23, episode of The Bachelorette — and ended the night with a response.

The 36-year-old former Bachelor star took to Instagram while ex Becca Kufrin chose her final two suitors and revealed the choice words fans of the dating show franchise had for him.

In the first Story, a commenter simply wrote, “TRASH” alongside multiple crying-laughing emojis.

The following DM was a string of notes from a man which read, “Because your one of the biggest pieces of sh—t that could live on this planet,” “you deadass broke Becca,” and “you ugly ass walmart version of rob lowe.”

A third message came in the form of a pun that Luyendyk Jr. didn’t quite get. “You’re a waffle. Head to IHOP fool,” it read, to which the reality star wrote, “Waffle?”

In a fourth post, the professional race car driver acknowledged all of the hate received throughout the evening. “That’s all for tonight … the other ones aren’t as creative haha.”

He added sarcastically: “Thanks for all the positive messages, we all need a lift now and then.”

Luyendyk Jr. — who was the leading man on season 22 of the show — became one of the biggest villains in the history of the hit ABC series after calling off his engagement to Kufrin. The real estate agent proposed to Kufrin, 28, on the finale just to break up with her on national television when he revealed he was in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin was later named The Bachelorette during the after the final rose special. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, meanwhile, are set to get married in January 2019.

“Arie and Lauren are so in love,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their relationship is stronger than it’s ever been and they’ve proved that Arie made the right choice.”

