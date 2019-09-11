



Celebrating their love in Sin City! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot for a second time in Las Vegas nearly eight months after they first exchanged vows — this time with their 3-month-old daughter, Alessi, in tow.

“We got married on Saturday (again) in the back of a pink caddy in Vegas,” the former Bachelor, 37, announced on Tuesday, September 10, in an Instagram post that showed a series of photos from their special day. “Our new friend and legend @mrjordan1911 officiated (Elvis sat this one out). Can’t wait to show you guys more.”

In the snaps, the couple — who first wed in January in Hawaii — posed together with their little girl on the pink car. Burnham, 27, showed off her toned legs in a sparkly minidress and white heels paired with a long veil. Luyendyk Jr., meanwhile, sported an all-black ensemble and a white blazer. Their baby was adorable in a onesie and headband.

“@ariejr’s so nice I married him twice!💒 We always joked about ditching our plans for the first wedding and eloping in Vegas so we thought, what the heck, why not have both?” the Virginia native captioned more pictures from the nuptials. “Best decision we ever made as this day will be a hilarious memory we will cherish forever. Thank you @mrjordan1911 for officiating this special moment for us.”

The former race car driver proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018 after he called off his engagement with Becca Kufrin, whom he asked to marry on the season 22 Bachelor finale.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Luyendyk Jr. told Us Weekly exclusively of their first wedding. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

The pair welcomed their first child together in late May. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Luyendyk. Jr. shared alongside an Instagram Story at the time. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

