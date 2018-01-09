Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Zach Braff Finally Met and They Looked Like Twin Brothers!

The Bachelor bromance you never knew you needed! Arie Luyendyk Jr. finally met his celebrity look-a-like Zach Braff while the ABC stars were promoting their shows at the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, Califronia.

“Found my long lost twin @zachbraff,” Luyendyk, 36, captioned a photo of himself and the actor, 42, on Monday, January 8. “Oh and he told me to tell you to watch @alexinc_abc.”

Braff also shared a snapshot of himself and the race car driver via Twitter. “Like looking in the mirror,” the Going in Style actor said of the twinning pic.

The Scrubs alum first pointed out the physical similarities between him and the real estate agent via Twitter in September 2017. “I can’t believe I’m the Bachelor! I didn’t even audition,” the comedian wrote at the time alongside ABC’s announcement of Luyendyk as the series’ next lead. “Looking forward to the fantasy suites.”

Aside from Braff, fans also pointed out last month that Luyendyk not only looks, but also acts, like David Schwimmer’s Friends character, Ross Gellar.

Ok figured it out Arie kind of reminds me of Ross on Friends #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/29KiHJK3HD — Laura Trierweiler (@LauraNTrier) January 2, 2018

Arie is so good looking. Then someone compared him to Ross gellar #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sS3CPdHh51 — Rachel Wielinski (@Rwlnski) January 2, 2018

Luyendyk retweeted one comparison writing, “Too good. Do I though?”

The new bearer of red roses is on a journey to find love on The Bachelor season 22 and a source previously told Us that Luyendyk “has no interest in being famous” and “he would be happy to have done this and not televise it.”

Added the insider: “He’s an old school Bachelor. He wanted to get in, find his soulmate and go back to his old life.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

