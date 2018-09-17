Julia Kebbel is still recovering from her two-week disappearance this winter, as are her family members, including UnREAL alum Arielle Kebbel.

Arielle told reporters about her sister’s current status when the actress attended the Women Making History Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 15.

“I don’t know that OK is the right word, but she’s alive, and she’s well, and I’m so thankful,” the 33-year-old said. “She is so committed to her mental health, and I’m so proud of her.”

Julia went missing while walking her dog in Los Angeles at the end of January. Two weeks later, Arielle told Instagram followers her sister and the dog had both been found safe. She posted a message from Julia in March, in which Julia said she has bipolar disorder and suffered a “severe episode” which led to a “psychotic break from reality.”

In the ensuing months, Julia has become an advocate for mental health awareness. “Anyone can follow her on @JKebbz on Instagram,” Arielle said on Saturday. “She is really promoting fighting the [stigma]. This month, September, is Suicide Prevention Month. She’s really speaking out about that. As her sister, I’m just so proud of the fact that she’s turning something that was so scary into something so positive.”

The Fifty Shades Freed actress also revealed her family is still on the mend following the traumatic episode. “We’re still healing,” she explained. “I think it’ll take a while, but we’re all doing our best to be vocal about it and to support one another, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Arielle was also sure to thank friends and fans for all their support. “I’ve never felt so much love in my life, and to anyone and everyone that helped, whether it was in person or on social media, thank you,” she said. “We’ll remember it forever.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!