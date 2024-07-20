Armie Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers have turned a corner in their post-divorce dynamic.

“We’re very good coparents. We’ve worked through a lot of stuff together,” Hammer, 37, said during the Friday, July 19, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. “We are able to put our children first and foremost. I would say that, in a big way, bygones are bygones. It was a messy, murky time and I think nobody puts their best foot forward in those times.”

Hammer and Chambers, 41, share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7. The now-exes announced their split in January 2020. The Social Network star further told Morgan, 59, that his infidelity was the catalyst in their separation.

“I mean, infidelity was a key factor [and] I told her that was unfaithful,” he recalled on Friday. “I got to a point where I realized I was becoming someone I didn’t recognize and didn’t want to be, and then I came clean to my wife at the time and told her what was going on.”

According to Hammer, Chambers reacted “appropriately.”

“Lot of anger, lot of betrayal, lot of hurt [and] a lot of pain, which I caused. I mean, that’s on me. We tried working on our marriage for a while after that,” Hammer said. “We spent a considerable amount of time in couple’s therapy and trying to work through our issues. As we continued to work through them, it just became clear that the damage had been done. I had done the damage. It was a dark, painful time.”

Following their split, Hammer entered a 12-step program. He is currently sober and says he hasn’t had any drugs or alcohol in three years.

“It gave me a new life. It gave me a sense of freedom, [and] it gave me a sense of self-esteem that I’d been hungry for my whole life,” the actor said. “It allowed me to be the father that my kids deserve. It allowed me to be the friend that I want to be to people. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Getting sober also allowed Hammer to become a better father to Harper and Ford.

“When I’m in town, I take them to school every day, [and] I pick them up from school every day,” he shared. “I am with them throughout the rest of the day, and then I drop them off to their mom’s house at night every single day.”

While Harper and Ford are aware of Hammer’s acting career, they “more than anything” know that he is “Dad.”

“[That] is all I care about,” Hammer concluded.

Hammer and Chambers live in the Cayman Islands with their kids.

“We’ve been here four years now, which is crazy, but now they’ll always have one of our [BIRD Bakery] locations here, which I think is really special,” Chambers exclusively told Us Weekly in April of the family’s island life. “It’s so beautiful. I love showing the culture [and] showing the island.”