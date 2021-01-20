Armie Hammer was cited for traffic violations shortly after his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers made headlines in July 2020, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court records, the 34-year-old Call Me By Your Name star was stopped by an officer from Arizona’s Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department for making an improper right turn and failing to display a rear license plate on his vehicle. Hammer pleaded guilty to the offenses in August 2020. At the time, he failed to pay the fines against him for the incident. The court suspended his drivers’ license in September 2020, but three months later, Hammer paid the $255 fee in full.

The Social Network star and Chambers, 38, announced via Instagram in July 2020 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage. The estranged pair tied the knot in May 2010 and share two kids: daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4. Following news of their split, a source told Us exclusively that Hammer and the Bird Bakery owner had been “having trouble in their marriage for quite a while” and were committed to making their children their “top priority” in the wake of their separation.

“The decision to separate was not one that they made lightly,” the insider added at the time. “They didn’t wake up one day and suddenly decide. … Right now, their biggest concern is their children and how this change will impact them.”

Earlier this month, Hammer found himself in the spotlight once again when several women claimed that he’d sent them graphic sexual messages detailing fantasies of cannibalism and rape, which have not been verified. Screenshots of the alleged DMs and a video from his private Instagram account surfaced on social media, prompting the Rebecca actor to issue a public apology after he previously slammed the “vicious and spurious online attacks against” him.

“I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused,” Hammer said in a statement to the Cayman Compass on Sunday, January 17. “My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman [Mariah Tibbetts], who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”

Amid the scandal, the Golden Globe nominee exited the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, which is also set to star Jennifer Lopez. As her estranged husband continues to make headlines, a source told Us exclusively that Chambers has been “living in a nightmare” and is “purely focused” on her children.

“Elizabeth was horrified and shocked,” the insider said of the recent allegations. “[She] doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore.”

Us has reached out to Hammer’s rep for comment.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez