Spitting image! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena recreated the bodybuilding pose his dad struck in 1976, and the similarities between the two were uncanny.

Baena, 21, shared the shot, which sees him curling one arm over his head to show off his biceps as he turns his back toward the camera, on Instagram on Monday, January 14. “Just a lil thicc,” he wrote.

The former Mr. Universe, 71, has been training with the fitness buff; Baena also shared a series of photos of himself at the gym with his dad and other bodybuilders on Instagram on Friday, January 18. “Getting a great pump with some of the strongest men in the world!” he wrote. “Will we see you at the @arnoldsports Strongman Pro?”

Schwarzenegger promoted the event while out and about in L.A. earlier this month in an “Arnold Classic Columbus Ohio” tee bearing his own face.

The Terminator star also pumps iron with his son in the off season, however — the pair celebrated Baena’s 20th birthday at the gym.

“Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner,” the former California governor wrote on Instagram in October 2017. “You get stronger and smarter every year and I’m so proud of you. I love you.”

Baena’s mother, Mildred Baena, was the Total Recall actor’s former housekeeper, whom Schwarzenegger had an affair with while married to his now-estranged wife, Maria Shriver. The politician has been locked in divorce proceedings with Shriver, 63, since 2011.

Schwarzenegger discussed his relationship with Joseph with Howard Stern in June 2015. “He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” he said at the time. “So, it all has worked out. … It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

The Golden Globe winner and the I’ve Been Thinking … Reflections, Prayers and Meditations for a Meaningful Life author share four children: Katherine, 29, Christina, 27, Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21.

