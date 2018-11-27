The backup plan! Ashley Iaconetti was preparing to take a major step before she started dating her now-fiancé, Jared Haibon.

The Bachelor alum, 30, thought about freezing her eggs before getting together with Haibon, also 30.

“I was going to do it for my 30th birthday … I was planning on it. I turned 30 in March,” Iaconetti revealed on the Monday, November 26, episode of her “Almost Famous” podcast with Ben Higgins. “I didn’t have to, which was really nice. I saved a lot of money there. But if [Jared] hadn’t come into the picture at that time, I definitely would have.”

In May, the journalist and the former Bachelorette contestant announced they had been secretly dating since March. Haibon popped the question in June in Puerto Vallarta, where the pair first met while filming Bachelor in Paradise season 2 in 2015.

The ABC lovebirds, who are tying the knot in Rhode Island in August 2019, are open to exchanging vows in a televised ceremony. “I think we’re both down for it, but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to be limited to that,” Iaconetti explained on a June “Almost Famous” episode. “So if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t do it. We want it, we want it.”

After saying their I do’s, Iaconetti and Haibon are eager to start a family. “We talk about the future a lot,” the former restaurant owner exclusively told Us Weekly in June. Added The Bachelor: Winter Games star: “[We want] two to three [kids], but we’ll decide after two.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!